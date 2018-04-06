Perry Ellis International (PERY) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $28.00

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 41896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PERY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $416.61, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Perry Ellis International will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Perry Ellis International by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perry Ellis International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 86,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Perry Ellis International by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

