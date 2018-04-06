PetIQ (PETQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $136,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $524,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,765.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/petiq-petq-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-sell.html.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel in the United States. The Company provides retail stores with third-party brands, including Frontline Plus, Heartgard Plus, PetAction Plus, Advecta II, Pet Lock Plus, Pet Lock Max, TruProfen and Heartshield.

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.