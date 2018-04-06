Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Receives GBX 106.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 106.88 ($1.50).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 118 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 120 ($1.68) to GBX 115 ($1.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 110 ($1.54) to GBX 100 ($1.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 66.05 ($0.93). The stock had a trading volume of 751,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 58.50 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.20 ($1.97).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. Its segments include Mining and Exploration. Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania. Exploration segment includes the exploration activities in Botswana and South Africa.

