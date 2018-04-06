Petra Diamonds (PDL) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDL. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.40) to GBX 95 ($1.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 118 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 95 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 106.11 ($1.49).

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 67.30 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.20 ($1.97).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. Its segments include Mining and Exploration. Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania. Exploration segment includes the exploration activities in Botswana and South Africa.

