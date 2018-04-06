Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.50 ($2.62).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.09) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($2.04) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.23) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Louise Stonier sold 2,013 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £3,401.97 ($4,775.36).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 173.50 ($2.44). 791,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 154.10 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.70 ($3.11).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

