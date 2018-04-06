Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

PFNX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 69,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,165. Pfenex has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.77.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Pfenex had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 175.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 332,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfenex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfenex by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pfenex by 51.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 103,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 136,514 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/pfenex-pfnx-given-a-8-00-price-target-at-barclays-updated.html.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.