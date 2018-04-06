Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pfenex (PFNX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfenex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSEAMERICAN PFNX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 72,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,123. Pfenex has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Pfenex had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 175.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pfenex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,353,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 355,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 210,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 136,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pfenex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 332,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial.

