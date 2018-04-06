Pfizer (PFE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Herndon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,277.3% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 190,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morningstar set a $38.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 27,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $998,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212,398.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

