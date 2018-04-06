Pfizer (PFE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.8677237627455 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,146,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,719,926. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $215,077.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $1,515,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/pfizer-pfe-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.