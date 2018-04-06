Pfizer (PFE) Stake Decreased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $1,515,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.73 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $212,398.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/pfizer-pfe-stake-decreased-by-reilly-financial-advisors-llc.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.