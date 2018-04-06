Philip Morris International (PM) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.77.

PM stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155,090.02, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,612,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,753,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,796,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,533 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,864 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

