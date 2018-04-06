Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Photon has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $751,318.00 and $609.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.05608250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.35 or 0.09180070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.01717180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.02485290 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00199200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00601172 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 22,258,637,621 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is not currently possible to buy Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

