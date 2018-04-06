Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC):

3/20/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $19.50 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was given a new $17.50 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/28/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Updated 2018 outlook. We are making a minor adjustment to our 2018 outlook, reducing our revenue estimate to $410.1 million from our prior $409.6 million, and trimming our nFFO estimate to $1.16 from $1.21. Our revisions reflect higher G&A assumptions and fewer acquisitions. Our lower $18 price target (vs. prior $21) adjusts for the recent volatility in interest rates.””

2/28/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

1/22/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,735.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 13,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $200,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.