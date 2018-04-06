Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.46.

NYSE:DOC opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,808.17, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $200,791.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

