Financial Contrast: Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) and Its Competitors

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR) is one of 7 public companies in the “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pier 1 Imports to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pier 1 Imports and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports $1.83 billion $30.12 million 7.77 Pier 1 Imports Competitors $3.08 billion $147.27 million 18.89

Pier 1 Imports’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pier 1 Imports. Pier 1 Imports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Pier 1 Imports pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Pier 1 Imports pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pier 1 Imports and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports 1.28% 10.17% 3.42% Pier 1 Imports Competitors 3.59% 13.37% 5.59%

Volatility and Risk

Pier 1 Imports has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pier 1 Imports’ peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pier 1 Imports and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pier 1 Imports 5 9 0 0 1.64 Pier 1 Imports Competitors 168 668 430 20 2.23

Pier 1 Imports currently has a consensus price target of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. As a group, “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies have a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Pier 1 Imports’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pier 1 Imports is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Pier 1 Imports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Pier 1 Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pier 1 Imports peers beat Pier 1 Imports on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

