PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.56

News articles about PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE:PKO) have been trending very positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PIMCO Income Opportunity earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5987310031013 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PKO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,121. PIMCO Income Opportunity has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 1,200 shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The Fund invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and may hold common stocks, including those received from conversion of other portfolio securities.

