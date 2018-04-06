PinkDog Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (PDG)

PinkDog (CURRENCY:PDG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, PinkDog has traded flat against the US dollar. One PinkDog coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PinkDog has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PinkDog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00679965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00183637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PinkDog Coin Profile

PinkDog’s official website is www.pinkdog.party.

PinkDog Coin Trading

PinkDog can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy PinkDog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkDog must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PinkDog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

