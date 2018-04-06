Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “In a month’s time shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation have gained higher than the industry. Pinnacle West Capital is well positioned to gain from the ongoing economic improvement in its service territories. Better economic prospects, increase in the customer count and higher customer spending are expected to drive results. The company is also expanding its renewable generation portfolio. However, Pinnacle West Capital is subject to comprehensive regulations by federal, state and local regulatory agencies. In addition, its operations are subject to fluctuations in commodity price, as well as operational risks and hazards.”

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $81.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,816. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,950.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $759.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $3,018,380.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,467.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,918,149.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,097.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,110 shares of company stock worth $5,300,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

