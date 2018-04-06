Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344,350.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

