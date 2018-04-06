Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Kraft Heinz (KHC) a $75.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray set a $75.00 target price on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.37.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $74,814.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 113,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

