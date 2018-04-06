Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plains All American Pipeline earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.0180309133137 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PAA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 2,790,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,099.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

