Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $903.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) will post sales of $903.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Platform Specialty Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $896.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $910.00 million. Platform Specialty Products reported sales of $861.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products will report full year sales of $903.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Platform Specialty Products.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.56 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

PAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Platform Specialty Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

NYSE:PAH opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,762.20, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.18. Platform Specialty Products has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Hill Associates LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $903.25 Million” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/platform-specialty-products-corp-pah-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-903-25-million-updated.html.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Platform Specialty Products (PAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.