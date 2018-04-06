Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($14.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTEC. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 1,060 ($14.88) to GBX 1,070 ($15.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($14.04) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.76) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 806 ($11.31) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,000.46 ($14.04).

PTEC traded up GBX 7 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 740.80 ($10.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($9.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($14.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.24 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Playtech (LON:PTEC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/playtech-ptec-given-overweight-rating-at-morgan-stanley-updated-updated.html.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech plc supplies online gaming software. The Company and its subsidiaries develop software platforms for the online and land-based gambling industry. Its gaming applications include online casino, poker and other pay to play games, bingo, mobile, live gaming, land-based terminal and fixed-odds games.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.