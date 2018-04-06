PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.00

Media stories about PLDT (NYSE:PHI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PLDT earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.5382459603084 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE PHI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 40,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,239.70, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. PLDT has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications services in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support services, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

