Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,784 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Plug Power worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 162,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Ark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.49. Plug Power Inc has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 93.76% and a negative net margin of 96.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

