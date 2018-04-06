Pluton Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Pluton token can now be bought for approximately $7.37 or 0.00111480 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Liqui and HitBTC. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $3,438.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00681181 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185205 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and Liqui. It is not possible to buy Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

