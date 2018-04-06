Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 19,278 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 28,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $71,257.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $115.45 and a 12-month high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,235,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,070,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 19,278 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-position-boosted-by-colonial-trust-advisors-updated-updated.html.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.