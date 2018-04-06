Polaris Industries (PII) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Industries Inc. is a global power sports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for years. With annual 2016 sales of $4.5 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman and Polaris ACE all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK, INDY, Switchback and RUSH snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens set a $133.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,201.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 789.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 298,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,237,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

