Polypipe (PLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Polypipe (LON:PLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 26.80 ($0.38) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of £411.70 million for the quarter. Polypipe had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

Shares of LON PLP opened at GBX 365.45 ($5.13) on Friday. Polypipe has a 12 month low of GBX 327.70 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.50 ($6.17).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Polypipe’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($6.39) price target on shares of Polypipe in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Polypipe in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Polypipe in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458 ($6.43).

About Polypipe

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems for the residential, commercial, civil, infrastructure, and public non-housing sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers building products, such as above and below ground drainage, rainwater systems, plastic plumbing fittings, pressure systems, and insulation products, as well as underfloor heating products.

