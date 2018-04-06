PonziCoin (PONZI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. PonziCoin has a market cap of $27,694.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00678395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00182640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

