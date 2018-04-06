Pool (POOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Stephens set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Pool stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,002.70, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.81. Pool has a 1-year low of $97.25 and a 1-year high of $150.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $510.18 million during the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 70.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,896,857.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $192,738.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,379.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,685,004. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,553,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 754,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,791,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $93,632,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 481,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,452,000 after buying an additional 150,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,894,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

