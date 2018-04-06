Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 640,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,696,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,802 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,302,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,256,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $2,165.14, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.43% and a negative net margin of 1,268.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $43,663.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,770.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

