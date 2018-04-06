BidaskClub Downgrades Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTLA. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

PTLA stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,092.55, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.43% and a negative net margin of 1,268.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $43,663.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,770.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

