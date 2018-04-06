Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/13/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

3/13/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/7/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/1/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

2/20/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

2/7/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,184.76, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.94. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.43% and a negative net margin of 1,268.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $43,663.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,770.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

