Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Interpace Diagnostics Gr (IDXG) Share Price

Press coverage about Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) has trended positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Gr earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.0067621628315 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 189,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,938. The company has a market cap of $24.67, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.74. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

IDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Gr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Gr

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

