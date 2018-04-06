MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.39

Press coverage about MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) has trended positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MDU Resources Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.3071044443769 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Williams Capital cut their target price on MDU Resources Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.94. 726,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,293. The company has a market cap of $5,464.62, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $28.54.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

