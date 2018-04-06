Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Simply Good Foods earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6553313280943 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

