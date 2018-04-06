Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Share Price

Media stories about Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Health Realty Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7696811625636 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of UHT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.92. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.56, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in healthcare and human service related facilities, including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, surgery centers, free-standing emergency departments, childcare centers and medical office buildings (MOBs).

