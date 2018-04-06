1347 PIH (NASDAQ:PIH) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about 1347 PIH (NASDAQ:PIH) has been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 1347 PIH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.381065091613 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PIH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 3,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061. 1347 PIH has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.15.

In other 1347 PIH news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 424,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $3,332,890.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-1347-pih-pih-stock-price-updated.html.

About 1347 PIH

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 PIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 PIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.