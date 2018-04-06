Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capitol Federal Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.1797347525754 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 21,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,722.41, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CFFN. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

