Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Share Price

Press coverage about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) has trended positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2283980047341 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 1,290,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,620. The company has a market capitalization of $41,662.99, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-credit-suisse-group-cs-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.