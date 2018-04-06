Flaherty & Crumrine (FFC) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.27

Media stories about Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:FFC) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9760852350271 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:FFC opened at $18.90 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

About Flaherty & Crumrine

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, such as taxable preferred securities and preferred stocks.

