Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.32

News coverage about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Physicians Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2362302173766 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,746.37, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $21.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price objective on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $200,791.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

