Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Price

News headlines about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9040462527804 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,364. The stock has a market cap of $44,065.24, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $97.88 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $4,429,278.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

