BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Power Financial (PWF)

Power Financial (TSE:PWF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a C$37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Power Financial from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Power Financial from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Power Financial alerts:

TSE:PWF traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.55. The company had a trading volume of 542,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,004. Power Financial has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$37.00.

In other Power Financial news, Director John David Allan Jackson purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$150,480.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/power-financials-pwf-market-perform-rating-reiterated-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated-updated.html.

About Power Financial

Power Financial Corp is a Canada-based diversified management and holding company. It has operations in the financial services sector in Canada, the United States and Europe, through its controlling interests in Great- West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) and IGM Financial Inc (IGM). It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.