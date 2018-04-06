Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (VRP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Stringer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000.

Get PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II alerts:

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-vrp-shares-sold-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.