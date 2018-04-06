Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in PPL Co. (PPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 346.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 150,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 48,140 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 134,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,542,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. PPL Co. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,329.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Macquarie downgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $64,363.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $159,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,939 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

