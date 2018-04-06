OLD Republic International Corp Has $32.84 Million Stake in PPL Co. (PPL)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.15% of PPL worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 150,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in PPL by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 134,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $19,329.29, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 72.89%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $295,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $324,041.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,939. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

