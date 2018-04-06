Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $312.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.01 million to $317.31 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $261.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $312.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $347.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.40 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

PDS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $812.27, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,120,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after buying an additional 680,600 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 747.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 276,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,992 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 754,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 457,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/precision-drilling-corp-pds-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-312-33-million-updated.html.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.