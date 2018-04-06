Preferred Bank (PFBC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFBC. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS raised shares of Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $847.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.37 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 66,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

